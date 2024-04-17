Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham United have brought their former boss Steve Evans back to the club after he oversaw 172 matches with the club between April 2021 and September 2015, earning back-to-back promotions in the process. He takes over a club already consigned to relegation to the third tier, but who can do Wednesday a favour in their survival effort this weekend.

Evans’ first clash back in charge of the Millers will be against the Owls’ fellow drop battlers Birmingham City at the New York Stadium on Saturday. Rotherham have lost all but three of their matches this year and had failed to score in eight of their last nine Championship fixtures. Wednesdayites will be hoping their near-neighbours new boss can inspire a ‘new manager bounce’ and claim a result against the Blues, who sit a single point head of them in the first safety spot.

Evans, along with his assistant Paul Raynor, leaves Stevenage after two years.

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart said in a statement: “On behalf of everyone at Rotherham United, I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Steve Evans and Paul Raynor back to the football club.

“Leam and Rob’s departure was not something we took lightly, but following extensive conversations at Board level, it was unanimously agreed that a change of direction was needed to give us the best possible chance of bouncing back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

“In Steve and Paul, we have two individuals that understand the Rotherham United ‘DNA’ and know what it takes to build a successful team. They have a proven track record of success at a plethora of clubs, including our own.

