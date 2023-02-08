Sheffield Wednesday reveal plan to rush starlet off for big game

Sheffield Wednesday will get young Rio Shipston driven to Cambridge today for the U18’s big game in the FA Youth Cup.

Andy Holdsworth’s young Owls take on Cambridge United this evening for a spot in the next round of the competition, and will have to be at their best in order to see off the side that knocked out Chelsea in their previous fixture.

When 18-year-old Rio Shipston and 17-year-old Sean Fusire were named in the senior squad to face Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night, there were concerns that they’d miss the game at Abbey Stadium – however it looks like it will just be Fusire that misses out.

Shipston, meanwhile, will be available – but it’s likely that last night’s teenage debutant will be making the trip as well to go and cheer on his teammates.

“Rio will join up with the U18s tomorrow,” Moore confirmed on Tuesday. “What we’re going to do is, in the morning we will get him driven down to Cambridge, and he’ll be involved in that.”

Fusire wasn’t the only debutant this week, with Adam Alimi-Adetoro also getting a chance to show what he can do, but it wasn’t to be for 20-year-old Sam Durrant, who made the bench but wasn’t able to come on.

Moore was disappointed that he wasn’t able to make his bow, and spoke highly of some of the youth coming through at S6, saying, “Had the game gone the way we wanted it to, I would’ve loved for the supporters to see young Sam, who was on the bench tonight, because he’s been impressive in training.

“We have youngsters that have been impressive this season, and I’m pleased that the supporters are seeing a glimpse of them – there are some good players in the academy, and they warrant their opportunity.