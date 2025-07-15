Sheffield Wednesday have unveiled their home kit for the forthcoming season - with fan questions answered on the timeline for the release of their special edition ‘retro owl’ third shirt.

The Owls will once again line up for the 2025/26 season in a Macron-designed kit, with a 3D design effect of the ‘SWFC’ initials marking the club’s iconic blue stripes. Two-tone striping will feature on the back of the shirt along with the iconic ‘WAWAW’ embroidered wording beneath the back collar.

An announcement via the club website confirmed the shirt would be available to purchase from the morning of Wednesday July 16, with a price of £72 for an adult short sleeved shirt, £52 for a junior shirt and £62 for an infant kit.

Earlier on Tuesday it was announced that gambling firm Mr Vegas would act as the club’s principal shirt sponsor. Printing of the Mr Vegas logo will not be available in the early days of the shirt’s release, supporters were advised, but will be available for printing at the Megastore at a later date.

The announcement also confirmed the release timeline of the club’s ‘retro owl’ third kit, which went on sale last September. The design of the shirt has not yet been released but was confirmed to be white and blue in design, with the return of the iconic former club logo of the 1970s, 80s and 90s making a comeback to a positive reception from the fanbase. The club confirmed its release in August, which is in line with the release of last year’s limited edition ‘blackout’ third kit.

The popular solitary owls logo design will feature on an official shirt for the first time in over 30 years having been retired in place of a since-usurped design in the early 1990s. The club’s 2025/26 away shirt will be released ‘in due course’.

The purchasing of club retail has proven a controversial topic in recent weeks, with the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust having called for a boycott of club items last month in protest against the continued ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

