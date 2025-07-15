Popular former Sheffield Wednesday coach Chris Powell has been present at recent Owls training sessions, The Star understands, though as things stand any imminent return to the club is not expected.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England international, who has managerial stints at Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town among others on a stellar CV, proved a popular figure among fans and players at Hillsborough. He was signed on to provide experience of English football to Danny Röhl’s coaching staff and after signing on for the remainder of the German’s miracle first half-season in charge extended his agreement with the club into the last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like the rest of Röhl’s coaching staff, Powell’s contract came to an end at the turn of the month. The Star understands the 55-year-old was present at some of Wednesday’s sessions at their training camp at St George’s Park last week but did not play an active part in proceedings. He is also understood to have reported to Middlewood Road for the club’s initial testing days in what were the final days of his contract.

Steve Ellis

After a summer of uncertainty, Röhl has returned to Wednesday and was pictured shouting orders in leading a session at a Middlewood Road training session on Monday, where newly-contracted assistant coach Henrik Pedersen was also pictured separately.

Wednesday are battling more pressing issues at the moment as financial issues continue to blight the club, but the departure of so many key coaching staff has left a lean structure at S6 and has prompted speculation as to whether the likes of Powell could make a return to the Owls set-up. As things stand in what are the early stages of Röhl’s surprise return, The Star understands any imminent full-time return for Powell is unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Röhl’s coaching staff dismantled, operations chief Craig Chappell is also believed to have been moved back to duty with the club’s academy. In the last days Wednesday have announced the permanent departures of attackers Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama, with youngster Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri expected to complete a switch to Manchester City and further player exits possible.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Danny Röhl holds 'clear the air' talks with Sheffield Wednesday players