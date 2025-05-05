Progress on Sheffield Wednesday retained list status with key men in dark over futures
Manager Danny Röhl has made no secret of the importance of pushing on with decisions over a double-figure number of players that are approaching the end of their deals. Amid ongoing chatter around his own future, he has said he has made recommendations but suggested ultimate decisions will land with the club.
Despite the unknown nature of their futures, a number of the players who could stand to leave the club in the coming weeks were given the opportunity to say a goodbye to Wednesday’s travelling supporters during and after their season-ending draw at Watford on Saturday.
The Owls have until May 17 to notify players of their decisions as per EFL rules, but The Star has reason to believe it is intended talks will get underway with those coming to the end of their deals in the coming days - certainly within the next week or so. EFL clubs are not duty-bound to publish their ‘released and retained’ lists, though Wednesday are in the majority of clubs that do so as a matter of routine. The likely timeframe on that publication is as of yet unknown.
Wednesday have an usual policy of not making contract lengths public, but among the players understood to be coming to the end of their deals are Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Stuart Armstrong, Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Callum Paterson, Pol Valentin and Anthony Musaba. Some deals have extension clauses and triggers. Loanees James Beadle, Shea Charles and Ibi Cissoko are set to return to their parent clubs.
“The most important key is that the fans want answers. This is the key,” Röhl told The Star last weekend. “We, as a club, should give them as soon as possible some answers. Then from this point they know what we can do in the future, what the club can do.”
