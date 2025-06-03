Sheffield Wednesday respond to EFL charge over unpaid wage delay as Dejphon Chansiri sends message

Dejphon Chansiri, the under-fire chairman of Sheffield Wednesday, has sent a “sincere apology” to everyone connected with the club after both he and the Owls were charged by the EFL over their latest wage payment debacle. As we reported earlier, many Owls players, coaches and club staff remain either unpaid or only partly paid for the month of May.

Many of the club’s non-playing employees were paid just £700 of their expected salary last month, with an “emergency fund” put in place for those facing immediate financial hardship due to the issue. On Monday night a letter was sent out across the club apologising for the continued delay, confirming that the issue “is yet to be resolved” and that payments would be made “as soon as funds are received.”

Then on Tuesday, with the prospect of a three-window transfer restriction being imposed on the club, the EFL confirmed that Wednesday had been charged with “multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations.” Chansiri has also been charged personally, “with causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations despite his commitment to fund the cash requirements of the club.”

Both Wednesday and Chansiri have 14 days to respond formally to the charges, and the Owls released a statement on Tuesday evening. “Sheffield Wednesday acknowledge the statement issued by the EFL on Tuesday afternoon,” it read.

“The club continue to seek a resolution regarding outstanding salaries due for the month of May at the earliest possible opportunity. Mr Chansiri sincerely apologises to all players, coaches and staff affected and everyone connected with the club. We will make no further comment at this time.”

Official confirmation of the charges came a day after an EFL spokesperson described the situation at Wednesday as “clearly concerning for all those directly affected ... in respect of any action to be taken against the club, the league is now considering all the options available in accordance with its regulations.”

The longer the Owls go without satisfying the outstanding payments, the greater the threat of breaking the EFL’s 30-day rule, which punishes clubs who have accrued 30 days of late payments for HMRC bills and player wages across a 12-month period stretching from July 1 to June 30 each year.

Wednesday fell foul of a HMRC tax payment deadline last October and were late in paying their player wages for March, facing a potential three-window transfer fee restriction as a result as Chansiri’s chaotic reign continues.