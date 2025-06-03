Sheffield Wednesday remain on the brink of a three-window transfer fee restriction by the English Football League over unpaid wages.

The Owls are currently in the midst of the latest bit of financial turmoil at the club after it was revealed that many players, coaches and staff had been left without their wages or paid only in part.

They’re in danger of breaking the EFL’s 30-day rule, which punishes clubs who have accrued 30 days of late payments for HMRC bills and player wages across a 12-month period stretching from July 1 to June 30 each year. The club fell foul of a HMRC tax payment deadline last October and were late in paying their player wages for March. The latest default from Dejphon Chansiri is the one that could tip them over the edge.

Some complexities in the rules and regulations, and the uncommon nature of the situation, has led to confusion about what lies ahead should Wednesday end up with the restriction, and now some clarity can be given on how the club will be able to proceed should they go on to breach the 30-day rule.

Sheffield Wednesday are in a precarious situation

⁠An embargo is what the club will be put under for non-payment of players, during which they are unable to have more than 23 players of ‘professional standing’, which in Wednesday’s case would mean barely any new players would be able to come through the door.

What has now come to light, however, is that the 30-day rule breach is not classed as an embargo, and instead goes down as ‘transfer fee restriction’. In short, that means that once wages have been paid a club’s embargo will be removed and they will only be limited on fees, and not the number of signings that can be made.

They can, of course, be under both an embargo and a fee restriction, but that would only be the case if they continued to not pay staff, at which point further issues arise – such as the potential for walkouts, as we’ve seen mooted in the past at Hillsborough.

As previously reported by The Star, staff at the club received a letter on Monday apologising for the continued delay, stating that the issue ‘is yet to be resolved’ and that payments would be made ‘as soon as funds are received’.

Wednesday are still not listed on the EFL’s Embargo Reporting Service, and until that changes there is unlikely to be any further clarity on what exactly lies ahead for the club.