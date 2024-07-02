Sheffield Wednesday release beautifully nostalgic away kit with a nod to the past

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have unveiled their away kit for their 2024/25 season in the Championship...

Wednesday have been busy over the last couple of weeks as they unveiled their new home kit, a whole host of new players, and hosted the return of Owls in the Park, and today they’ve gone live with a fresh alternative strip that pays homage to the tango kit of the 1990s.

The club used talented teenager, Bailey Cadamarteri, and exciting attacker, Anthony Musaba, alongside stalwart Liam Palmer to present the kit to the public via a post on Twitter, and those who are fans of nostalgia will love the nods to the shirt donned by the likes of Paolo Di Canio and Benito Carbone back in the Premier League years.

A statement from the club explained, “Our brand new 2024/25 Macron official away kit, unveiled earlier today, is on sale from tomorrow, 3 July. Kits can be purchased from the Owls Megastore at 9:00am and the online store for delivery orders from 10:00am.

SWFC Twitter

“The eye-catching shirt gives a nod to Wednesday’s 1996 -1998 away kit, with a neon orange main body and subtle jacquard soft stripes within the front and back. Our club crest stands proudly on the left chest in black and white, with the Macron ‘Hero’ embroidered on the right.

“The shirt has a detailed rib sleeve and is finished with a polo neck in black, orange and white and traditional WAWAW on the back. The shorts are plain white with added orange detailing.