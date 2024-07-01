Sheffield Wednesday promotion-winner finds new club after leaving Hillsborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It didn’t take Tyreeq Bakinson long to find himself a new club after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

It was confirmed back in May that the 25-year-old would be leaving Hillsborough once his current deal at S6 came to an end, and now - on his first day as a free agent - it was confirmed that he had penned a deal with League One outfit, Wycombe Wanderers.

He becomes Matt Bloomfield’s latest addition at Adams Park, and the former Charlton Athletic loanee will be hoping to make an impact in his new home back down south.

Bakinson’s new manager is very pleased with his arrival, saying that he’s ‘excited’ to see what he can do now that he’s officially a Chairboy.

He told the club’s official website, “We’ve been big admirers of Tyreeq for a long time and we’re delighted that he’s chosen to come here, having had interest from elsewhere as well.

“He’s a player with a lot of ability on the ball but his size and presence in the middle of the park will really complement the talents we’ve already got in that area.

“Tyreeq will suit the way we want to play and he fits the profile of the type of player we want to have in the squad, so we’re excited to see what he can do for us and I think the fans will love seeing him out there on the pitch.”