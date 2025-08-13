Sheffield Wednesday may be closing in on their first signing of the summer, with Liam Cooper believed to be nearing a deal at Hillsborough.

The Star reported earlier in the week that the 33-year-old Yorkshireman was a big target for Wednesday, with the club having exploratory discussions regarding whether a move would be possible for the Scotland international.

Cooper, who has played for the likes of Leeds United and Hull City, is a free agent after leaving Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia, over the summer, and The Star understands that he is open to the idea of a switch to Hillsborough.

It’s believed that there is hope that he could be a Wednesday player in time for this weekend’s game against Stoke City as the Owls return to action at Hillsborough, with expectations that he will – if all goes well – undergo a medical in the next couple of days.

The Owls are no longer under embargo, meaning players can be signed on free agent terms, but they do remain under a ‘fee restriction’ terms and stringent limitations remain on what deals can be signed off by the EFL. They are still thought to be restricted in terms of what they can and cannot do in line with a business plan that has been put in place by the English Football League’s Club Financial Reporting Unit.

Given Wednesday’s current situation, and their threadbare side, they’re believed to be hopeful that a deal can be struck that would allow Cooper to join Henrik Pedersen’s group, with conversations already having taken place about the role that he could play within a very young overall squad.

