Sheffield Wednesday refusing to rush back striker Sam Winnall

Sheffield Wednesday are refusing to put a timescale on Sam Winnall's recovery from his hamstring injury.

The centre-forward, who sustained cruciate knee ligament damage during a season-long loan spell at Derby County last February, has not played a senior match this season.

Owls manager Jos Luhukay told The Star that Winnall is "working to get back from his injury" but declined to say when he will be fit to return to action.

It has been a frustrating, injury-hit 2018 for Winnall. The former Barnsley striker was closing in on a comeback after recovering from knee surgery but he has since suffered calf and hamstring problems. Winnall hurt his hamstring while on Wednesday Under-23 duty in October.

As for Winnall's Owls teammate Joost van Aken, Luhukay has made it clear he does not plan to rush the defender back into the first-team fold. Van Aken has not featured since Wednesday's Carabao Cup triumph at Sunderland over three months ago. His only league outing came in their opening-day loss to Wigan Athletic.

However, the Dutchman is edging closer to full fitness, having played three times for the development side.

Luhukay said: "We try to bring him [van Aken] back to 100 per cent but it takes time. It needs a little bit of time for him to find the best way back so that he comes in 100 per cent physical shape and in form."

