Struggling Sheffield Wednesday bid to cut out costly defensive errors

Michael Hector is urging Sheffield Wednesday to cut out the individual defensive errors which have blighted their season.

No team in the Championship has conceded more goals (36) than the Owls this term.

Blackburn Rovers pair Danny Graham and Bradley Dack tore Wednesday's brittle backline apart last Saturday as the Owls crashed to a sixth defeat in their last eight matches.

Boss Jos Luhukay, under increasing pressure following the club's slide down the table, described their defending at Ewood Park as "very poor". He said his players could not handle Graham and Dack, claiming the duo "made the difference" as Wednesday shipped in four goals in less than a month.

The stats that suggest Sheffield Wednesday are in a relegation battle

Hector, speaking before the Blackburn clash, told The Star: "The thing at the moment is mistakes are costing us.

"We have to cut down on those mistakes. You will never have the perfect 90 minutes. That does not happen but we need to get close and cut down on the mistakes in dangerous areas."

The Owls have recorded just two league clean sheets in 20 outings. Luhukay has come under fire for constantly tinkering with his personnel and tactics. There has been little continuity in selection, particularly at the back.

But Hector says he is happy to play in different formations. The Jamaican international has played in a flat back four and in the centre of a three-man defence since arriving from Premier League giants Chelsea.

On switching systems, Hector said: "I feel comfortable. I am a footballer and you have to be able to adapt.

Michael Hector is targeting a big defensive improvement from Sheffield Wednesday

"If he (the manager) wants me to play in midfield or as part of a back three or two, I have to adapt.

"Formation wise, we have switched well in certain games."

The 26-year-old, who is set to remain at Hillsborough until the end of the season, accepts Wednesday are under-performing.

“Realistically, this side should be nowhere near where we are,” said Hector.

“We should be at least in the top half. Then, from there, we could look at the play-offs or whatever.

“We should not be in this position.”

Barry Bannan is on the verge of a two-match ban