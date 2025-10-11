Jack Hunt, who famously helped Sheffield Wednesday to promotion a few years ago, played 90 minutes for the club’s U21s today.

The 34-year-old, who has had two different stints at Hillsborough, started training with the Owls in August, and though Henrik Pedersen recently said that he was no longer there, Hunt has since been back in.

It’s understood that the full back only stopped training with the club for a short period due to illness, but he’s now fit again and able to take to the field once more. He played the full game as Wednesday’s youngsters beat Wigan Athletic 2-1, featuring in the position he’s best known for at right back.

Wednesday are in a bind when it comes to new signings given the ongoing financial issues under Dejphon Chansiri, and it feels unlikely that they’d be able to do anything to bring Hunt on board on a permanent basis, however it’s likely to be something that Hunt was open to if it was at all possible.

Meanwhile, there was a return to action for Reece Johnson after the injury that he picked up recently, with the left back also featuring in the win at Middlewood Road.

Favour Onukwuli and Harry Evers got the goals, with the decisive goal coming in stoppage time after the visitors had managed to level things up earlier in the second half. It was a result that got the team back to winning ways after a three-game run without victory. They’re now fifth in the Professional Development League table.