Sheffield Wednesday have not yet had recruitment restrictions eased after Henrik Pedersen described hopes of an update around the situation yesterday, The Star understands.

The Owls boss spoke with pride about the remarkable effort of his young side in knocking Leeds United out of the Carabao Cup, but made clear the addition of new players remained vital to their efforts this campaign. Wednesday are operating with a threadbare squad already hit by injury to key players and despite the hard work of recruitment staff in lining up potential new deals, incoming recruitment remains impossible in the club’s current status.

“I hope we will get an update tomorrow,” Pedersen told The Star on Tuesday evening. “And I know that we are doing all that we can to prepare players and I know the club are doing what they can to create the environment to get some players. Of course we need players.”

The EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) are in regular communication with Wednesday to determine a live view of the health of the club’s cashflow forecasts going forward - and their ability to satisfy upcoming financial obligations. Until concerns are eased, the understanding is that the Owls are not permitted to sign new players. As of Wednesday evening The Star understands that remains the case.

CUP DERBY: As Leeds United take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, above. | Getty Images

Special dispensation was given for the loan signing of Cardiff City goalkeeper Ethan Horvath only after injury to Pierce Charles left the club without a senior goalkeeping option. With the transfer window set to close at 7pm this coming Monday, time is fast closing on hopes of the addition of any further loanees, though the club would be able to sign free agents outside of the window - if or when the restrictions can be eased.

It is not believed to be the case that if players and staff are paid their August wages on time this Friday, restrictions will automatically be eased - rather that the CFRU will have to receive proof that Wednesday will be able to pay their dues across a number of months. The club have appealed a ban on fee transfers that currently stands to run until the end of the 2027 winter window.

The Star understands that after late payments in the last three months, some employees in the Wednesday workforce have asked informal questions to more senior figures within the club as to the likelihood of a timely payment this month and that some have found more reason to be encouraged than others. It’s understood that nothing official has been imparted as of yet.

In recent months Wednesday have imparted advance correspondence to employees warning them of uncertainty over the timely payment of their wages and staff expect the club will follow the same process if there is clarity from owner Dejphon Chansiri that any further issues are anticipated this time around.

