Sheffield Wednesday have fresh injury worry for Gabriel Otegbayo - Jamal Lowe should be ok
A youthful Wednesday side edged past a Premier League side loaded with internationals, with Karl Darlow’s own goal having given them the lead before Jayden Bogle’s equaliser took them to penalties. The Owls scored each of their spot kicks and watched on as their West Yorkshire counterparts missed theirs to send Wednesday into the third round.
It proved to be a continuation of a mammoth effort by players and staff after financial failures have left the playing squad decimated in numbers. The club’s youngsters have been given huge opportunity in the Carabao Cup this season and have so far impressed, with no fewer than eight professional debuts having been handed out in the two rounds to date.
One of the youngsters to have taken on something of a senior role within the squad this season is Gabriel Otegbayo. That the 20-year-old entered the clash with six first team starts made him the second most-experienced outfield Wednesday player on the night. But his evening was cut short when he hobbled out of proceedings on 41 minutes, to be replaced by Joe Emery.
The Republic of Ireland youth cap was later seen moving gingerly some time after the final whistle and a prognosis on any seriously of the knock will be considered over the next couple of days. Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen expressed a degree of concern over Otegbayo, but held few fears over Jamal Lowe, who left the pitch on 65 minutes.
“Let's see what it is,” he said when asked about the young defender. “I hope it's not something. For Gab, maybe, but I hope it's not much for Jamal. Let's see what happens.”
The narrow nature of the squad has combined with a less than ideal pre-season programme to put pressure on Wednesday’s medical routine - with every care being taken to preserve numbers. Goalkeeper Pierce Charles is understood to be out for a number of weeks, while Nathaniel Chalobah is facing an extended period on the side lines.