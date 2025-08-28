Important discussions are ongoing with regard to the potential easing of recruitment restrictions at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Monday’s transfer window deadline, The Star understands.

It was confirmed ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled payday that employees at all levels of the club would receive prompt payment of their August salary payments. Should that carry out as expected, it will represent the first month this summer that late payment issues have not arisen.

It is understood that a timely payment of wages will not constitute an automatic lifting of a recruitment sanction that has prevented Wednesday from completing incoming business aside from the emergency loan signing of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. Instead, the club are believed to be in ongoing discussions with the EFL and the authority’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) to determine what business they will be permitted to do in-line with their financial position and responsibilities.

With important further discussions having taken place on Thursday, The Star understands that Wednesday are hopeful of further clarity one way or another soon - though no suggestion has been made either way with regard to the likely outcome of discussions.

The Owls are operating under the terms of an appealed-against EFL fee restriction that is understood to prevent cash transfers or fee-paying loan deals until the end of the January 2027 window, with further restrictions placed on them in light of the club’s summer of financial difficulty. The long-term sanction will remain, but the hope would be that the EFL and CFRU are given enough assurance that Wednesday can register players on a no-fee loan agreements or sign-up free agents to bolster their threadbare squad.

Speaking early Thursday afternoon, Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen said: “I don't have any (new) information right now. I know we are speaking and communicating with the EFL and I wait also for an answer about what will happen in the next two, three or four days of the transfer window.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen is hopeful of the club being able to bring in new players. Pic: PA | PA

A part-lifting of restrictions would allow Wednesday to bring in loan players ahead of Monday’s 7pm deadline, with the recruitment staff having already lined up potential targets. Manchester United youngster Harry Amass is believed to be a player of potential interest, as is young Manchester City forward Jaden Heskey. A list of further targets has been drawn up with many names not yet known.

Free agents can be signed outside of a transfer window. Prior to the restrictions being made clear, former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is a player who held advanced talks with the Owls, while discussions were had over the potential re-signing of Stuart Armstrong. Ex-Brentford man Ben Mee has been mentioned in reports but is not believed to be a forefront target as things stand. Whether restrictions are lifted to the extent that Wednesday are able to attract players of that calibre remains to be seen.

Liam Cooper is currently without a club and has held previous talks with Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Getty. | Getty Images

Free agent former Norwich City attacker Onel Hernandez has trained with the club in recent weeks but suffered an injury and the current status of Wednesday’s interest is unknown at this stage. Ex-Owl Jack Hunt is still training with the club, though Pedersen has sought to play down the idea of his signing for a third time, explaining his presence at Middlewood Road is an agreement of mutual benefit.

Speaking hopefully on the prospect of the club’s ability to do business, Pedersen said: “We have a list of course, but we also know that in the last days of a window things can move quickly, so the list we have today could be old tomorrow. Of course we have players in each position for what we are searching for and we are updating every day to follow the market, to see what loan or free transfer could be possible. We are waiting with a big excitement to see what happens.”

While they wait for the outcome of talks with the EFL, Pedersen described the likelihood of retaining his current players. Bids have been made for goalkeeping talent Pierce Charles, though the 20-year-old will head for surgery on Friday and suitors clubs may well take the view that they can revisit their interest down the line.

The Wednesday boss has spoken about a desire to keep hold of his existing players and despite the continued uncertainty over the club’s financial position spoke with confidence that they would not do so.

“I believe we will keep everyone,” he said. “I know there is some interest, but I am really convinced that we will keep all of our players... In our situation right now we cannot sell anymore players. We have a small squad now and if we sell players it will hurt us more. I don't expect that we will sell anyone.”