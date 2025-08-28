Sheffield Wednesday are unsure yet on whether Gabriel Otegbayo will be available for selection against Swansea City.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday face the Welsh side on Saturday afternoon for another outing at Hillsborough, just a few days after a young side surprised Leeds United in the Carabao Cup, but there are question marks over the 20-year-old centre back after he was forced off during that victory.

Owls boss, Henrik Pedersen, was unable to talk about the defender’s ailment in great deal, but did admit that he was hoping that he could be available at the weekend. The dead leg he sustained on Tuesday has led to him having to sit out training, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel Otegbayo is a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday

“He wasn’t part of training today,” he told the media on Thursday. “He has a dead leg, but we hope he can train more tomorrow. But it’s too early to say for Saturday, all we know now is that he couldn’t train today.

Wednesday have players such as Nathaniel Chalobah, Pierce Charles and Di’Shon Bernard who are out of action on a more long-term basis, but the Owls boss explained that there are no further injury concerns ahead of the visit of the Swans this weekend.

Alan Sheehan’s side will face SWFC at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, with the home side looking to pick up their first league win of the season after a difficult start both on and off the pitch.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join