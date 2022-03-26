Sheffield Wednesday receive positive injury news with Bailey Peacock-Farrell bonus explained

And they’ve been given a boost concerning one of their most dependable players, with long-serving defender Liam Palmer having responded promisingly to treatment on a calf issue sustained in the draw against Accrington Stanley earlier this month.

Along with fellow defender Lewis Gibson, Palmer’s initial diagnosis was that he could miss four weeks of action.

Asked for an update on the pair, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “We have assessed Lewis and hopefully he will be back with us continuing his rehab on Monday.

Sheffield Wednesday keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell | Pic Steve Ellis

“Liam Palmer has responded really well and we will probably be back out on the grass doing some light jogging next week. Credit to Palms for responding so well.

“I still envisage Liam being at least a couple of weeks.”

Wednesday were given an unexpected bonus earlier in the week when it was confirmed Bailey Peacock-Farrell would be available for this afternoon’s clash with Cheltenham Town despite having been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for their clash with Luxembourg last night.

“I spoke in the week to Ian Baraclough [Northern Ireland manager] about the situation,” Moore said. “They have got things they want to try out at international level.