Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Djeidi Gassama, is on the brink of joining Scottish giants, Rangers, with a long-term deal agreed.

The Star reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Gers were keen to take a punt on the 21-year-old, and it later emerged that they had been granted permission to talk to him about making the switch north of the border.

Reports in Scotland stated that a four-year deal had been agreed for the Mauritanian, which this publication also understands to be the case, and now it’s thought that a club-to-club agreement has been worked out as well as all the personal terms. It’s likely that an official fee will remain undisclosed, but the Owls will no doubt have been eager to get a lump up front given their current financial struggles.

Djeidi Gassama is Rangers-bound

It’s now thought that an announcement confirming his departure is imminent, with the attacker not having far to go considering his new club are currently training at the same facility - St. George’s Park - as the Owls. He could prove to be the first official exit of several this summer, with Dejphon Chansiri trying to raise funds amid the chaos in order to try and pay his players and staff as well as get the EFL’s embargo lifted.

When the unveiling will happen remains to be seen, but Russell Martin will be eager to get him in through the door and training with his side as soon as possible as their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign continue.

Wednesday, meanwhile, remain in a state of flux as questions remain regarding so many aspects of their plans for the season ahead, with Danny Röhl’s future still not sorted out and assistant manager, Henrik Pedersen, currently in charge of training sessions.

