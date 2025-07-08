Livewire attacker Djeidi Gassama is expected to complete a transfer to Rangers with Sheffield Wednesday having accepted the broader terms of a deal, The Star understands.

The young Frenchman enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season last time out but with financial pressure mounting on the cash-strapped Owls, sources on both sides of the border expect a transfer to complete barring any late unforeseen hitches after The Star reported earlier today of their interest.

It’s understood Gassama is keen on the opportunity and having been given permission to speak to the Glasgow giants in person early this week, the youngster is now believed to have held positive talks with senior Ibrox figures. Personal terms have been described to The Star as ‘a formality’.

A definite fee for the talented 21-year-old is likely to remain publicly undisclosed. It’s understood some newly-installed recruitment personnel at Rangers have been admirers of Gassama for some time and that the Glasgow club had approaches rejected earlier this summer. While the finer points of the deal are yet to be fully signed-off, it’s understood that the transfer has been agreed in principle.

Wednesday have been in the clutches of crisis throughout the summer, with some players still unpaid for both their May and June wages. The club’s preparations for the forthcoming campaign have been blighted by uncertainty and any incoming recruitment activity is restricted by sanctions for repeat failures to meet financial obligations.

Other clubs, including some of Wednesday’s Championship colleagues, are believed to have expressed an interest Gassama in recent weeks.

The former PSG man arrived on nominal terms in the summer of 2023 and has grown to be a fan favourite figure at S6 - and has been seen as one of the club’s most promising transfer market assets in modern times. He has scored 12 goals and registered four assists across 84 appearances. It is believed that PSG will receive a sell-on fee as per the terms of his move from the French capital.

A number of clubs are known to be keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding several Owls players, with Wednesday known to be in a vulnerable financial position. Several Wednesday first team players are known to have effectively handed in their notice over the club’s repeat failure to pay wages.

A 15-day notice period will cease next week and while the process from here remains unclear, it is not outside the realms of possibility that some deals are terminated to allow players to walk away on free agent terms.

