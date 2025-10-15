Sheffield Wednesday headache looks four times worse for Charlton Athletic
The Owls jump out of the international break and back into Championship action at Charlton Athletic on Saturday hoping to continue a strong record against the Addicks that stretches back over a decade. Wednesday have won six of their last seven matches against the London side, drawing the other, and have kept six clean sheets on that run.
The wider context of Saturday’s battle at The Valley delivers reasonable cause for Addicks optimism perhaps, though Wednesday may well fancy themselves having picked up five of their six league points so far on the road. Defender Ernie Weaver will sit out with a serious ankle issue and there are no expected returnees from the pre-break injury list other than young left-back Reece Johnson, who played for the under-21s over the weekend.
One selection headache posed to Henrik Pedersen will centre on the involvement of Bailey Cadamarteri. The young forward has been an important figure for the Owls throughout the early stages of the season and will return off the back of another successful trip away with a Jamaica side handily plotting their route to the World Cup.
Cadamarteri sat out of a 4-0 win over Bermuda in the early hours of Wednesday morning but did play over an hour in a 2-0 defeat to Curacao over the weekend. While the strain on the legs won’t be quite as gruelling as it could have been, with the Charlton match in mind it will be interesting to see whether the 20-year-old is chosen to start.
The time difference and travel time has often been seen as an obstacle for players coming back to Wednesday from the Caribbean and Cadamarteri took to the bench off the back of his last international trip - in a 3-0 home defeat to Bristol City last month. That will again no doubt be a consideration this time out.
It’s a quandary that will hit their opposition four times as much, however. Amari'i Bell, Tyreece Campbell, Karoy Anderson and Kaheim Dixon are Cadamarteri’s international teammates. Only Bell remained as an unused substitute in the Bermuda win.