There’s always been a lot of talk about Barry Bannan’s playing role at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls skipper, into his 11th season in blue and white, has juggled a number of different responsibilities throughout his time; from a free-ish role on the left of a midfield four in his early days to deep-laying playmaker to number 10 and back. In a team that has scrapped so hard in a team effort it feels almost unfair for such focus to have been placed on the role of one. But his is a fascinating cornerstone to how Wednesday have gone about making a fist of these early stages.

Steve Ellis

The Owls’ last outing at home to Coventry City proved a match too far and inflicted a heavy defeat. But the three matches leading into it hinted at a Wednesday side capable of competing, particularly in the gentler fixtures and away from home. A manic kick-off to the campaign saw accusations that they’d set up over-ambitiously, particularly given the limitations of their pre-season preparations. Tweaks were made heading into the trip to Portsmouth and Wednesday went three unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it has been for the last decade, Bannan’s role has been an important totem on how the Owls play. But where struggling Wednesday sides have seemed to lean on his technical ability in over-reliance, there are nuances to a drop in his position and influence in terms of time on the ball and touches take. Tunisia international Yan Valery has been pushed inside to act as a midfield partner and the pair flourished.

“He delivers on a big, big level..”

Speaking on Bannan’s technical requirements in recent games, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen told The Star: “We have played a 5-2-3 or 3-box-3 offensively in the last three or four games. I think it fits him really well that he has a good partner beside him in Yan. It's a strong couple and he trusts Yan a lot. They work together defensively is good and how he organises the front three players, it allows us to be much more compact.

Jeff Mood/ProSportsImages

“Barry has less running now, but when we win the ball we have been very vertical and Barry has been important with this, using overloads around the ball. With creating overloads and with Barry's left foot, he has been important in playing this forward pass. For our set pieces he has big responsibility and delivers on a big, big level here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the ball against Birmingham it was difficult for everyone because they are so intense and their pressing is great. But he delivered with the set pieces. His skill to keep the ball and to speed up the game is so important for us. He can speed up with deep passes, give-and-go. That allows us to create chances.”

“A remarkable effort..”

Valued Star contributor and football analyst @TWFootball1867 cast his eye over Bannan’s progress, particularly in that run of three unbeaten matches.

TW writes: “Rather than providing an auxiliary role in central midfield, Bannan is sitting deeper, facilitating shapes higher up the pitch. He’s essentially organising from deep like a quarterback and from a data point of view is technically doing less. The fact of the matter is that he is doing so much more!

“In the games before Portsmouth, by average position, Bannan was often the highest of the midfield players. In the games since, he is the deepest, deeper than some of the defenders in games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Ellis

“But this is does not stymie his creative output. Bannan has the second most through-balls in the Championship this season; and in Wednesday’s run of three matches unbeaten, he made more shot-creating actions (18) than in the combined five games previous (17). If any cynics want to point to dead ball creation, It is worth noting that against both QPR and Portsmouth, Bannan created three shots from open play - a higher tally than of his any previous games this season, barring Wrexham.

“Out of possession, Bannan has two roles. When high pressing from goal kicks, it is Bannan who steps higher to become the highest of the midfield players. It would appear he is utilised for his willingness to tackle; Bannan averaged more high recoveries in those three unbeaten games than he had for the previous five - by some 30%.

“Bannan is being utilised in a deep playmaking role in possession, facilitating rotation, moving the ball under control from the defensive third to the midfield third, allowing Amass, Lowe and Svante to rotate centrally and carry from Bannan and support transition to the final third. Bannan is then utilised in supporting Brown and Cadamarteri in leading the press. Where most players his age are easing their responsibilities, his are ramped up. It’s a remarkable effort at 35.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday striker takes another step closer to World Cup qualification