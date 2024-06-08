Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of Tunisia international not done - heavy interest from elsewhere
News broke on Friday evening that the Owls had ‘agreed terms’ with Yan Valery over a permanent transfer switch from newly-promoted Ligue 1 outfit Angers. The L’Equipe report made clear the two clubs were in negotiations over the terms of the deal, with one year remaining on Valery’s contract and Angers suggested to be open to a sale.
The Star can reveal that Wednesday are one of three clubs who hold an interest in the player and that the Owls face a battle to secure the signature of the former France youth international. Belgian outfit Standard Liege are understood to have initiated contact over a potential signing, while Ligue 1 Montpellier are believed to hold an interest.
The 25-year-old attack-minded right-back has an existing relationship with Owls boss Danny Röhl, with the pair having worked together during the German coach’s time as assistant manager to Ralph Hassenhuttl at Southampton.
Valery - who boasts 43 Premier League appearances with the Saints and has played in the Championship during a loan stint with Birmingham City - has spoken publicly in the past on his positive working relationship with the Wednesday boss.