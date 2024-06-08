Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday face heavy competition for the signing of a Tunisian international, The Star understands.

News broke on Friday evening that the Owls had ‘agreed terms’ with Yan Valery over a permanent transfer switch from newly-promoted Ligue 1 outfit Angers. The L’Equipe report made clear the two clubs were in negotiations over the terms of the deal, with one year remaining on Valery’s contract and Angers suggested to be open to a sale.

The Star can reveal that Wednesday are one of three clubs who hold an interest in the player and that the Owls face a battle to secure the signature of the former France youth international. Belgian outfit Standard Liege are understood to have initiated contact over a potential signing, while Ligue 1 Montpellier are believed to hold an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old attack-minded right-back has an existing relationship with Owls boss Danny Röhl, with the pair having worked together during the German coach’s time as assistant manager to Ralph Hassenhuttl at Southampton.