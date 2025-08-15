Sheffield Wednesday’s inability to bring new players through the door may well have cost them a key loan target after Manchester United starlet Toby Collyer sealed his switch to another Championship club.

The Star revealed that Wednesday were lining up a potential double swoop for young United pair Harry Amass and midfield man Collyer, who has played 13 times for the Premier League giants including six times in the Premier League. The 21-year-old is an England youth international and head coach Ruben Amorim has spoken glowingly on his potential to become a regular at Old Trafford.

A formative campaign in the Championship was felt to be the next step in Collyer’s career while Amorim chases further midfield targets and Wednesday were understood to have been one of a dozen second tier clubs to have lodged designs on a season-long loan. With playing time understood to be high on United’s list of priorities for both him and Amass, the Owls’ current turbulence was not believed to have been a deal-breaker.

Toby Collyer has agreed to leave Manchester United on loan | Manchester United via Getty Images

Collyer has today been announced as a West Bromwich Albion player for the rest of the season. While it is not truly known where they would have stood in any race for his signing, Wednesday are unable to bring new players in while they are unable to prove to the EFL-commissioned CFRU that they have the financial forecast to sustain the signing of new players.

Speaking on his signing for the Baggies, Collyer said: “I spoke with the gaffer Ryan Mason and I got a really good first impression from him. Albion seems like the right place and the right environment for me and I’m hoping to play as much as possible. This is a great opportunity for me to help the team and take my game to the next level, which I’m really excited about.”

