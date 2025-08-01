Formal fan protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s flailing ownership of Sheffield Wednesday has been confirmed for the club’s first two league fixtures.

A spiralling summer of discontent has seen the club lurch from crisis to crisis, with continued cash problems leaving many employees unpaid, a squad in disarray and Wednesday’s future prospects a serious cause for concern. Last week it was announced that Hillsborough’s North Stand had been slapped with a prohibition notice due to safety concerns - it serves as a physical embodiment of what the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has described as a ‘crumbling’ decline.

Appetite for protest has risen in the last 18 months and ahead of the Owls’ final home game of last season, a vast swarm of supporters gathered to march through Hillsborough Park in loud opposition to the club’s fate. With some of the worst fears realised since, further protest will take place both in their season opener at Leicester City and in their opening league home clash against Stoke City.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have held protests. | Getty Images

A statement released by The Trust on Friday read: “Sheffield Wednesday is facing the gravest crisis in its modern history. For years, we’ve watched our club crumble under Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership.

“In the last few months alone, staff and players have gone unpaid, academy scholars have been left waiting, senior players have handed in their notice and walked away for free, and promising young talent has been sold at cut-price fees to cover debts caused by incompetence. Now, the iconic North Stand — a symbol of Hillsborough — has been closed after years of neglect and a complete disregard for fan safety.

“The Supporters’ Trust is doing everything it can to bring about the end of Chansiri’s ownership — and this includes protesting. Details of the protest at Leicester away will be announced over the weekend, with plans for Stoke to follow next week.”

