Sheffield Wednesday players have not yet come to a decision over whether or not to refuse to play in their Championship opener at Leicester City next weekend after pulling out of a pre-season friendly, so says attacker Jamal Lowe.

The Owls are in the midst of summer-long crisis that has seen employees at all levels hit with delays on their monthly salaries across several months. Hillsborough’s North Stand has been slapped with a prohibition notice amid safety fears and the squad is in a threadbare condition, with further players expecting to leave in the coming weeks having entered into the process of tendering their notices.

A tense week at Middlewood Road has seen players refuse to play in a scheduled friendly run-out at Burnley this weekend, prompting the fixture to be cancelled. As reported by The Star, a subsequent refusal to play at Leicester is not off the table but may prove more difficult to boycott en masse.

Speaking to Sky Sports outside the Owls training base, Lowe maintained the squad are going about their business behind the scenes in a professional manner and said that while a formal conversation on the fate of the trip to the King Power Stadium has not yet been had, suggested he ‘doesn’t know’ what action could be taken.

Sheffield Wednesday are due to kick-off their Championship campaign at Leicester City next weekend. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

“We haven’t spoken that far ahead yet,” he said. “But everyone is fit. The league is going to stop for anyone, they’re not going to feel sorry for us and say ‘Just push their games a couple of weeks back’, so everyone is working as hard as they can to be fit. But what happens from there I don’t know.

“As you know, people have left. It’s an unstable situation at the minute and nobody holds any bad feeling for anybody that has left, everyone completely understands it’s a crazy time. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens and what’s going off.”

Wednesday completed the appointment of Henrik Pedersen as manager this week to end a long-running saga over the Hillsborough hotseat. In an opening gambit with club media, the Dane spoke about a desire to come through ‘stormy seas’ in tackling the club’s current malaise. Lowe expressed a satisfaction with the appointment.

“That’s probably the smoothest thing about it because we know him already. If it was a complete new individual it would be a lot more complicated but he was here already. That makes life a little bit easier. But at the same time he has similar ideologies about how we want to play, so that’s not an issue, that’s probably the most positive thing out of the situation. But we will see... If you don’t laugh you’ll cry.”

