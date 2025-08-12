The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has outlined its plans for protest ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Stoke City - and has made clear its stance on how any ‘whistle protest’ should play out.

Sunday’s spirited opening day defeat at Leicester City saw a five-minute sit-out that made national news, with home supporters rising to applaud the efforts of those Owls fans taking their seats once the protest period came to an end. It is hoped by those leading protests that further pressure will be placed on Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club after a summer of spiralling fortunes and mismanagement.

Now, the Supporters Trust has described the plans being hatched for the Stoke clash, which will include a ‘funeral procession’ in which a coffin will be carried through Hillsborough Park pre-match. Guest speakers at a gathering in the park will include local politicians, while organisers also hope to hear from former players. The Trust say timings and further details will be released ahead of the day.

Plans are also in the offing to organise a ‘Protest in the Park’ alternative for those not wishing to attend the match as part of the ongoing boycott of spending at the club, with organisers exploring the possibility of providing live match commentary. This evening’s Carabao Cup clash at Bolton Wanderers will not see organised protest action.

Trust stance on a ‘whistle protest’

Murmurings on social media in recent weeks have suggested some supporters have discussed the virtues of a ‘whistle protest’ whereby supporters blow loudly into a whistle during the game in order to cause disruption to the match itself. The tactic has been played out in protesting fan bases at Coventry City and Birmingham City in seasons gone by and have proven to be hugely divisive.

The Trust have acknowledged discussions of such action among the fanbase but have sought to make clear it is not one they have organised. In order to limit the risk of the match being abandoned with any sustained whistle blowing from the stands, they have requested disgruntled supporters keep that form of protest to the first five minutes of the match alone - and do not do so any later in the game.

Speaking to BBC Sheffield, Trust chair Ian Bennett said: “We’ve been hearing on the internet and seeing various posts that there’s going to be a whistle protest. I would add that the Trust have not organised (it), but we’re going to try to take charge of the narrative to try to control it. What we don’t want is a complete abandonment of the game, but we understand people’s right to protest and the need to protest.

“We’re trying to give people focus, because we don’t want people running on the pitch and breaking the law... with the whistle protest, if people are going to do it, we ask them to let the game kick-off and then blow the whistles for five minutes after the kick-off. That disrupts the game, it proves it can be done, then stop that.

“After the five minutes? Please, please, please don’t blow your whistles. Please let the game go on and get behind the guys 100 per cent. After the success at Leicester and how that went, what we don’t want is to lose any credibility. But let’s keep the pressure on, keep the protests going. Let’s be organised and get that done.”

