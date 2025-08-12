Sheffield Wednesday are in the explorative stages of discussions around the potential signing of former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, The Star understands.

The Owls are operating outside the terms of an EFL registration embargo, meaning players can be signed on free agent terms. But they remain under a ‘fee restriction’ terms and stringent limitations remain on what deals can be signed off by the EFL, with the club having been the subject of investigations by an independent Club Financial Review Panel ensuring any further financial commitments are able to be met.

The lifting of two embargoes last week has allowed Wednesday to explore much-needed potential signings, however, with new boss Henrik Pedersen having described an exhaustive list of options drawn up in recruitment discussions. Despite the club’s restrictions, behind-the-scenes recruitment teams have been drawing up plans throughout.

Liam Cooper left Leeds United in 2024 after a decade of service to the Whites. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The Star understands that one name they would like to sign is that of centre-half Cooper, who is a free agent having left Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia by mutual agreement in July. Discussions between the two parties are believed to have been had, though The Star understands national reports that he has been training with the club are wide of the mark as things stand.

The Scotland international, 33, would bring vast experience to Hillsborough having made 207 appearances in the Championship alone - as well as playing 66 times in the Premier League. Cooper started out at hometown club Hull City before enjoying a successful stint with Chesterfield, where he achieved a famous League Two promotion in the 2013/14 campaign.

But it is for his time with Leeds United that he is most closely associated, captaining the Marcelo Bielsa side that won the Championship in 2020 and throughout three seasons in the top flight. Across 10 years he made 284 appearances in total for the Elland Road side.

Wednesday’s threadbare squad lined up with a central back three of Dominic Iorfa, Gabriel Otegbayo and Max Lowe in Sunday’s credible late defeat at Leicester City, with no further senior options at the heart of defence from the bench. Fears have been allayed on Lowe leaving the club after he decided to withdraw his notice to leave the club but talented defender Di’Shon Bernard continues his rehabilitation from injury and remains out of contention for some time.

