Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to the pitch in the 10th minute of their Championship clash in further a display of exasperation at the state of the club under the spiralling ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

Owls fans have staged a number of protests in recent months ranging from marches to sitting out the early stages of their season opener at Leicester City, actions that have garnered media attention both locally and nationally. A widely acknowledged fan spending boycott led by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has had a major impact on the club’s finances and the cause made its way to London last month with a demonstration outside the Thai Embassy.

A social media account emerged earlier this month encouraging disgruntled supporters wishing to up their expression of anti-Chansiri sentiment to make their way onto the field to sit in the Hillsborough centre-circle with the hope of getting the match abandoned. The same account stressed the importance of a peaceful nature to the the protest.

The 10th minute has been used as a moment of joined protest from Wednesday supporters at the behest of the Trust for several weeks, when fans have joined in defiant chanting while holding black and yellow protest scarves. The overwhelming feeling from the stands was one of support for those who had made their way onto the pitch.

After scores of extra stewards emerged to guard the pitch some minutes before the demonstration, a steady trickle of a few supporters raced onto the playing surface a few seconds in. After some time, further supporters joined them and made their way to the centre circle where they were spoken to be Wednesday players, led by Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer. Henrik Pedersen also made his way onto the pitch.

The number of supporters who made their way onto the pitch will have been several dozen, potentially approaching three figures.

After some time the protestors were guided off the pitch by stewards and officials. Coventry City players and staff left the playing area throughout the stoppage, which stretched beyond five minutes. The protest appeared to pass without any noticeable incident of violence or disorder beyond the action itself and the game resumed once those on the field had been removed.

