Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero on brink of huge Owls achievement

Published 4th Mar 2025, 00:00 BST

Liam Palmer needs just two more Sheffield Wednesday appearances to go sixth in the club’s list of all-time appearance-makers.

‘Palms’ has found gametime pretty hard to come by of late, with Danny Röhl preferring other players over him in the Owls XI, however he was brought on against Sunderland over the weekend and defensive injuries and absences may mean that he may get more of a chance to play over coming weeks.

The game against the Black Cats saw the defender make his 457th outing Wednesday colours, meaning that his next will see him equal the late, great Redfern Froggatt on 458. Froggatt spent 15 years as a first-team player at Hillsborough between 1945 and 1960, during which time he represented England on a handful of occasions.

Only Kevin Pressman in the modern era has managed to better the likes of Froggatt, Megson and Fantham, but Palmer now finds himself within touching distance of doing just that. If he can play nine more times he’ll even manage to overtake Tommy Crawshaw and go fifth in the all-time list, however that could be a long shot this season.

The Sunderland game, meanwhile, saw Barry Bannan make his 438th appearance for the Owls, meaning he’s now only four away from going level with Don Megson and five off taking his place in the club’s top eight of all time outright. That’s something he’ll almost certainly achieve before the 2024/25 season is out.

For those wondering, here are the Owls’ current top 10 appearance makers as things stand:

1. Andrew Wilson - 546

2. Jack Brown – 507

3. Alan Finney – 504

4. Kevin Pressman – 478

5. Tommy Crawshaw – 465

6. Redfern Froggatt – 458

7. Liam Palmer – 457

8. Don Megson – 442

9. Barry Bannan – 438

10. John Fantham – 434

