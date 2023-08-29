Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero looking forward to Hillsborough return

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Aden Flint, says that he’s been ‘looking forward’ to returning to Hillsborough ever since the Carabao Cup draw.

Flint is expected to start this evening when the Stags take on the Owls at S6 in a night game that will be slightly quieter than the last night that he spent at Wednesday’s famous stadium.

That one, of course, saw him set up Liam Palmer’s 98th minute equaliser on the way to completing the greatest play-off comeback of all time, and he was also part of the side that finished off the job at Wembley to book a spot in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then he has seen his contract with Stoke City come to an end and gone on to join Mansfield Town, making a strong start under Nigel Clough, and now they’re turning their attentions to Xisco’s men as they look to spring an upset.

“It is a massive week,” the 34-year-old told the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad. “We have a great game to look forward to at Hillsborough then we have Bradford here again which is another big game.

“I didn’t think going back to Sheffield Wednesday would happen any time soon. But as soon as the draw was made I have been looking forward to it.”

Clough’s side are unbeaten in seven games across all competitions so far this season, comfortably seeing off Grimsby Town in the first round of this specific tournament, and Flint is confidence that they can give a good account of themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to say, “We now have to keep this momentum going. When we are fluid and playing our football I don’t think there are many teams that can live with us. We could have had a few more wins on the board.

“I love the way we play football and attack against teams. It’s nice to come into a team that play a lot of football like this.”