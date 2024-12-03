Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed back-to-back wins for the first time all season last week and could go on to make it three-in-a-row at home to Preston North End this weekend. Danny Rohl’s side left it late to beat Derby county 2-1 on Sunday, with Jamal Lowe completing the comeback in added-time after Barry Bannan cancelled out Ebou Adams’ early opener.

Victory pulled Wednesday into 12th and their weekend visitors Preston currently sit 18th, having taken just six points from their last eight games. Rohl detailed the latest injury news after that dramatic win and Paul Heckingbottom’s side also have some fitness issues to contend with. Below, the Star has rounded up the latest team news from both sides going into another massive clash at Hillsborough.