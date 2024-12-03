Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End early injury and team news with three out and five doubts

Sheffield United have the chance to pull further clear of relegation trouble on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed back-to-back wins for the first time all season last week and could go on to make it three-in-a-row at home to Preston North End this weekend. Danny Rohl’s side left it late to beat Derby county 2-1 on Sunday, with Jamal Lowe completing the comeback in added-time after Barry Bannan cancelled out Ebou Adams’ early opener.

Victory pulled Wednesday into 12th and their weekend visitors Preston currently sit 18th, having taken just six points from their last eight games. Rohl detailed the latest injury news after that dramatic win and Paul Heckingbottom’s side also have some fitness issues to contend with. Below, the Star has rounded up the latest team news from both sides going into another massive clash at Hillsborough.

1. Robbie Brady - out

Missed the last four games with a groin injury. Trained last week but was not risked at West Brom. Could be fit in time to feature on Saturday after a full week of training, barring any setbacks.

2. Liam Lindsay - doubt

Not risked at West Brom amid hamstring issues. Was touch and go last week and so could be set to return on Saturday.

3. Mads Frokjaer - doubt

Missed the draw at West Brom through suspension. Will be back this weekend.

4. Freddie Woodman - returning

