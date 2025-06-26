Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason begins today, but there are plenty of unknowns surrounding the current state-of-play.

We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day as news filters through, but the first thing is that the players have started arriving – as expected – according to their 9am call time for testing.

Exactly which players have and haven’t turned up yet is unknown at this stage, while manager, Danny Röhl, is not expected to take part as negotiations take place that could see him leave in the near future. Four players we do know have arrived, however, are Barry Bannan – despite being out of contract next week – as well as Di’Shon Bernard, Dom Iorfa, Max Lowe and Sean Fusire.

Sheffield Wednesday’s players are arriving for preseason

The testing element of preseason is likely to be overseen by the likes of head physio, Antonio Quintela, and Rob Lee, the head of sports science, with the work set to begin in earnest next week.

Wednesday’s preparations for the season ahead have already been badly damaged due to the ongoing financial issues at the club, as well as the embargo and fee restriction that have come with them, while there is also no word yet on a preseason camp or any fixtures that have been organised.

The Owls are now just over 40 days away from the start of their new campaign, and as yet fans have no reason to be optimistic about the season that lies ahead. More news will follow over the course of the day ahead, including confirmation of Wednesday’s fixtures for 2025/26.