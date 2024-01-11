A bottled shout and midfield force in Sheffield Wednesday's possible side for Southampton test
Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to the south coast this weekend to take on a Southampton side that haven't lost September.
Daunting? That's not the feeling we took from pre-match press conferences with Bailey Cadamarteri and Danny Röhl as the Owls plot a positive result and their third away win of the campaign. They'll face a team in the aforementioned form and with a promotion race to contend with, but have confidence of their own as they ride high in the Championship form table in their own right.
There are absences for midfield trio Will Vaulks, George Byers and Jeff Hendrick while Callum Paterson's absence through concussion protocol continues. Juan Delgado and Dominic Iorfa continue their rehab from long-term problems but otherwise there is a full squad to choose from.
There are big decisions to be made in set-up and selection. Will James Beadle jump straight in between the sticks? Will Bambo Diaby jump back into the middle of defence after his suspension?
We've had a red hot crack at selecting a side that could line up on Saturday.