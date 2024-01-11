Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to the south coast this weekend to take on a Southampton side that haven't lost September.

Daunting? That's not the feeling we took from pre-match press conferences with Bailey Cadamarteri and Danny Röhl as the Owls plot a positive result and their third away win of the campaign. They'll face a team in the aforementioned form and with a promotion race to contend with, but have confidence of their own as they ride high in the Championship form table in their own right.

There are absences for midfield trio Will Vaulks, George Byers and Jeff Hendrick while Callum Paterson's absence through concussion protocol continues. Juan Delgado and Dominic Iorfa continue their rehab from long-term problems but otherwise there is a full squad to choose from.

There are big decisions to be made in set-up and selection. Will James Beadle jump straight in between the sticks? Will Bambo Diaby jump back into the middle of defence after his suspension?

We've had a red hot crack at selecting a side that could line up on Saturday.

1 . GK - James Beadle OR Cam Dawson We've bottled making a call on this one, we'll be honest. Rohl said in his pre-match presser that both keepers would be in a battle for minutes. Beadle won't have come to sit on the bench, while Dawson is coming off the match of his life. We'll see at 2pm Saturday.

2 . RB - Pol Valentin He's in good form and appears to be settling into life as a Championship player. He'll need to be on his defensive mettle but offers pace and a breakout ability that Wednesday may need down there.

3 . CB - Michael Ihiekwe Another in excellent and resurgent form, Ihiekwe has been a star man in recent weeks. There are perhaps concerns over his pace when Wednesday play at their highest but if they're to sit a little deeper at St Marys he could well get the nod ahead of the available Bambo Diaby.