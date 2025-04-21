Wednesday are six games without defeat as they return to action at Hillsborough, and haven’t won a home game since the first day of the new year. Danny Röhl will be desperate to end both of those runs against Boro, but the Owls will have to be much improved after another lacklustre showing the 2-0 defeat to Stoke City on Good Friday.
Röhl was very critical of his players after that loss, saying that some players are ‘not able’ to play his football, also questioning the quality of them even though he didn’t mention any names. With that in mind, the German may look to change things up as he goes up against Michael Carrick’s men.
Things have been tough on the injury front of late, with certain players unavailable for selection, and it remains to be seen who will and won’t be in contention for this one.
Here’s how we think the Owls might line up later today:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.