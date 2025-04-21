Wednesday are six games without defeat as they return to action at Hillsborough, and haven’t won a home game since the first day of the new year. Danny Röhl will be desperate to end both of those runs against Boro, but the Owls will have to be much improved after another lacklustre showing the 2-0 defeat to Stoke City on Good Friday.

Röhl was very critical of his players after that loss, saying that some players are ‘not able’ to play his football, also questioning the quality of them even though he didn’t mention any names. With that in mind, the German may look to change things up as he goes up against Michael Carrick’s men.

Things have been tough on the injury front of late, with certain players unavailable for selection, and it remains to be seen who will and won’t be in contention for this one.

Here’s how we think the Owls might line up later today:

Pierce Charles - GK Röhl was quick to defend Charles after the incident that led to Stoke's second on Good Friday, and you'd think that he'd keep his place v Middlesbrough.

Yan Valery - RB The full back has started practically every time he's been available this season, and as one of Röhl's main signings he's likely to start again at Hillsborough.

Gabriel Otegbayo - CB With an eye on the future, Otegbayo may be given another chance to add to his experience after coming on at Stoke. The minutes will be welcomed, and with their Championship status secured there's nothing really to lose.

Akin Famewo - CB As the only left-footed centre back available, he'd be the one you'd expect to start in defence. After Röhl's comments on Friday, though, anything could happen.