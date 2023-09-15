Sheffield Wednesday welcome old foes Ipswich Town to Hillsborough on Saturday hoping to grab their first win of the season.

The Owls claimed their first point in a determined goalless draw at Leeds United last time out and have enjoyed a fortnight of training Middlewood Road - though four senior players were absent on international duty.

Questions are there as to whether those players will feature this weekend - Devis Vasquez, Juan Delgado and Di’Shon Bernard travelled back from the Americas and had not trained with the club as of Thursday.

And it will be interesting to see whether new boys John Buckley and Jeff Hendrick are thrown straight in - Hendrick himself missed the bulk of the break having reported for duty with the Republic of Ireland.

With an eye on continuity, we’ve had a red hot crack at selecting the team that could line up against the Tractor Boys.

1 . GK - Devis Vasquez Xisco was coy over his thinking on the Wednesday players who were involved in more far-flung international break excursions this week. But without second-guessing, it feels like Vasquez could be allowed to build on his clean sheet at Elland Road. Photo Sales

2 . RCB - Di’Shon Bernard He’s been something of a revelation since making a place in defence his own and plays with a maturity beyond his years. Another long-haul member of the squad, it could come down to how he’s shaped up having not trained until Friday. Photo Sales

3 . CB - Bambo Diaby It’s been an up-and-down start to life at S6 for Diaby, but he coped well in the face of a talented Leeds attack last time out and helped grab that shut-out. Photo Sales