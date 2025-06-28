Sheffield Wednesday’s turbulent pre-season will take in time at a world-leading training facility next month - but not before they undertake another uncertain week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is the routine at this stage of their preparations, the bulk of the Owls squad reported for a two-day testing period on Thursday and Friday, with work completed in the gym facilities at Middlewood Road and led by the club’s medical and sports science staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star revealed last week that the squad would be unable to use the pitches at their training base, with work on other facilities in what is a significant redevelopment of the base not yet complete. Both pitches were re-laid simultaneously to better guard against the risk of soft tissue injuries to players and while it’s understood that while use of the pitches is technically feasible, the prospect of holding training sessions on the surfaces at this stage in their settling would risk destroying them longer term. It’s understood the hot and at times dry summer has not helped.

With the two testing days complete, players were originally scheduled to return to Middlewood Road for the start of pre-season proper on Monday, but with the pitches still not in use, workarounds are having to be employed. The Star understands attempts to source alternative venue for training started last week and will continue into the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday's Middlewood Road training ground.

Failing that, it’s understood that for next week players will be given individual training plans to complete away from the training base for the bulk of their work, though some sessions will be able to take place. It’s believed some sessions could take place on an off-site artificial facility.

From there, The Star can reveal that Wednesday are set to once again head to St George’s Park the week commencing July 7. The state of the art facility plays home to England national team operations and is hired by a number of high-profile clubs as part of their pre-season programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls spent time there last summer as part of their preparations for last season and that arrangements were made some months ago. It is hoped that the grass facilities at Middlewood Road will be closer to full capability the following week.

With manager Danny Röhl in ongoing talks with the club over an end to the saga over his future, it remains to be seen who takes leadership of the programme going forward. Assistant coach Henrik Pedersen is understood to have been present at the training ground for the testing days and is believed to be a candidate for the manager’s job should Röhl’s exit be confirmed. Along with the other frontline staff, Pedersen is out of contract at the turn of the month. Academy staff remain under contract, it is believed, and could play a role.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday transfer being finalised as Man City medical awaits