Brought on for the injured Liam Palmer, Hunt added attacking impetus to the Owls’ effort on a frustrating evening in which the Lancashire side equalised late on through a poorly defended set piece.

Hunt picked up an assist – his fifth of the season – for Callum Paterson’s goal having shot himself on the break. Despite only playing 45 minutes, only Paterson had more shots than the wing-back in the match.

Some 144 matches into his Wednesday career, the wait for a first Hunt goal goes on.

Jack Hunt missed a couple of chances but performed well in Sheffield Wednesday' 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised the display when asked his opinion on the performance of the former Bristol City man and explained the decision to switch things up on the right-hand side and start Palmer.

On Hunt he said: “I thought he was excellent when he came on; really, really good.

“Losing Palms on that side was difficult. He was put in tonight to keep that power and that speed down that right-hand side but also to deal with the aerial threat Accrington had.

“Palms was our fifth marker tonight, so tactically he was brought in for set plays and dealing with them.”

The change was one of three made from the side that beat Cambridge 6-0 on Saturday.

“We’ve got enough in the team to change it round,” he said.

“He [Palmer] has picked up a strain tonight, so Jack came in and gave us a wonderful out. He nearly capitalised and scored a goal himself.

“It was a pleasing second half for him, but whoever we bring in is expected to perform.

“I keep reiterating, I don’t care who plays, they’re expected to perform for Sheffield Wednesday and that goes for the whole squad.”

Wednesday were without Lewis Gibson on the night, who is suffering from what Moore described as a ‘niggle’, and hope Palmer’s issue is not one that will keep him out for too long.

“He’s picked up something, he said he felt something down his calf and we’ll assess him in the next 24 or 48 hours and see what the extent of that is,” Moore said.