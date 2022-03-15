The Owls skipper failed to hide his frustration at being replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru with 20 minutes of the match remaining and watched on from the sidelines as the Lancashire side equalised through Ross Sykes late on.

But Moore made clear he felt the switch had no bearing on the result and explained he had no problem with Bannan’s reaction to the decision.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan was subbed off with 20 minutes to go in their 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley.

Asked what he made of it, Moore told The Star: “Happy days. If I had a player doing cartwheels for coming off I’d be worried, so happy days that Baz is disappointed because he wants to stay on the pitch and play every minute of football.

“That’s testament to him, he loves the club, absolutely wears the badge on his heart and wants to drive the club forward.

“I’m happy with that [his reaction]. But as I said, it’s not about 20 minutes for Baz, it’s about keeping him fresh and fit for all the games coming up.”

Moore faced questions on his decision to make three changes to the side that beat Cambridge 6-0 on Saturday. He explained these were partly down to injury, with Lewis Gibson having picked up a knock and Lee Gregory still on the comeback trail from a long stint out.

Asked whether he regretted the Bannan substitution, he said: “I never regret any decision. The decisions we make are to win games.

“The goal came from a set play and I don’t think Baz would have done much with it, being the height he is, so there’s nothing with that.

“It was to freshen it up and to keep the energy on the pitch. We move on.”

Further explaining the thinking behind the decision, Moore said: “I wanted to bring on fresh legs and Fiz has that power and speed that would give them something different to think about.