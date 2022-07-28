The Owls play host to Pompey on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign as they look to get off to a winning start, but the visitors have a new player in their arsenal after snapping up Tottenham Hotspur’s young starlet, Dane Scarlett.

Scarlett, 18, spent the summer helping England win the UEFA European U19 Championship, and now he’s got his sights set on helping his loan club push for promotion – starting with what is likely to be his debut on Saturday.

His new manager, Danny Cowley, spoke recently of bringing in more pace, and now he’s done that with the talented teen.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Cowley said, “We’re delighted to have Dane with us and we’re really appreciative of Tottenham for trusting us to look after one of their young players.

“He spent the whole of last season with the first team and featured in some of their European fixtures, training every day with world class players.

“He’s a boy who has the world at his feet and comes here after a brilliant summer with England, playing a big part in that success.

Dane Scarlett could make his Portsmouth debut against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

“There’s an intelligence beyond his years – both in and out of possession – with the timing of his runs and the movement that allows him to win space behind defenders.”