Fresh tests are waiting on the south coast for a Sheffield Wednesday side hunting their first win of the season this weekend.

The Owls will make the long trip to Portsmouth looking to buck the odds and beat a Pompey side that has started positively this time out. The early weeks of Wednesday’s campaign have proven difficult, with the spirited nature of performances not yet earning a win as players and staff continue to navigate the hugely difficult circumstances they have been left in.

Injuries have once again hit an already wafer-thin squad this week and manager Henrik Pedersen expects a different task in battling a direct Pompey side with one danger man in particular. Pendersen mentioned Josh Murphy’s name unprompted on three different occasions during his pre-match press conference and clearly sees the tricky wide man as a key threat.

Murphy is the twin brother of former Owls loanee Jacob, who kicked on from a stellar season on loan at Hillsborough in 2019/20 to become a star man in Newcastle United’s post-takeover revival of recent years. Down on Portsea, Josh has enjoyed something of a career resurgence himself. Linked with a loan switch to Wednesday himself while struggling at Cardiff City in 2021, his progress at Fratton Park saw him credited with interest from promotion challengers Leicester City and West Brom this summer.

Newcastle United flyer Jacob Murphy kickstarted his career with Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

Pedersen said on the threats of Portsmouth: “It’s a working team, a running team, a second ball team with good individual qualities, Murphy especially on the left side. They are strong in the crossing, in the deep runs and second balls. It’s a lot of basic things to play a Championship football game. You have to match the intensity over 95 minutes, a lot of long ball and second balls, to match the sliding in the back four and five because there will be a lot of balls in behind.

“There are a lot of challenges at a physical level, there is a basic to do it on a football level. Again and again they will come so we must be online and ready for 95 minutes. This is the next step for us, to stay in the game after 45 minutes and then we can grow. This is the first step we have to do so we can surprise and take the first win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Portsmouth are one of the sides that run the most, sprint the most with their acceleration. So, we have to match this as number one. Josh Murphy on the left side is a great player with a lot of crossing ability, which is a battle we have to win and the second ball game is another battle we have to win.”

Asked on any specific plans they have in place to curb Murphy’s threat, Pedersen of course gave little away in terms of specifics but suggested they’d keep it simple. “When we stop him making a cross, that would be a good beginning!” he smiled. “We must stop him dribbling forward, that would also be a good beginning. Let’s see how we can stop this, it is an exciting challenge.”

