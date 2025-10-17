Life has been tough for Sheffield Wednesday this season, though not so on the road.

Outside of a youthful and heroic Carabao Cup upset over Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, the bulk of Wednesday’s fun has been had away from home. A thrilling second half comeback at Wrexham and late heartache at Birmingham City earned a point a piece and came either side of a memorable 2-0 win at Portsmouth that could offer a blueprint for this weekend’s trip to Charlton Athletic.

Numbers only go so far in the analysis of a team these days but on the face of it, it could be said that success against the largely direct Pompey side could be tweaked for success at The Valley. The Owls lined up with energy in effective areas of the pitch and took on a more aggressive and pragmatic approach themselves.

Steve Ellis

The Addicks release 47.32 long passes per 90 minutes in Championship football, just a tick under Portsmouth’s 47.47. They move the ball slower than any team in the division - at a rate of 11.3 passes per minute - a rate slower than fifth-bottom Pompey (13). They press differently but at a similar rate to the Fratton Park side, allowing 10.27 passes per defensive action to 10.88.

The Owls can expect a whole-hearted opposition. Only Norwich City and Swansea City produce more blocked shots than Charlton’s 4.14 per 90 - Wednesday are a place below them with 4.11 - and they rank by far and away as the team that enters into the most aerial duels with 62.56 per 90. They sit third on frequency of defensive duels. It’s shaping up to be a battle.

“I think Charlton is a very, very honest team who work fantastic under this manager,” Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen said. “They are well organised defensive and it makes it very difficult to create, they are very solid in their system and have quick transitions on the ball. They are a very vertical team but the skills to attract the opponent, to get the spaces to be vertical. And then they have the skill to break to make the crossing and bring people into the box. It will be an honest game with a lot of basic things that will decide it.”

