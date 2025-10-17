Little-known youngster Joe Emery set for Sheffield Wednesday opportunity after sorry twist
The joint emergence of Ernie Weaver and George Brown has paved the way for Owls youngsters to take chances that may never have materialised had the club not been drawn into the madness of the last months. The pair made the steep rise from little-known under-21 players to important senior figures in a matter of weeks, though a serious injury to Weaver leaves him facing the prospect of watching the remainder of the season from the sidelines.
That absence opens things up for more youngsters, with Gabriel Otegbayo looking likely to regain his place as a frontline defender having taken a stumble in the pecking order. There’ll also be opportunity for little-known 18-year-old Joe Emery to follow a similar path to his old youth team teammate Weaver in using positive experiences in the Carabao Cup to propel himself further into the thinking of Henrik Pedersen.
“Gab was the best centre-back, then Ernie sped up,” Pedersen told The Star. “Gab was a little bit down and Ernie took his chance, now Gab is doing well again and we have Joe who played some good cup games. For him (Emery) it is about adapting from training at under-21, training first team, then cup games in the first team to the first minutes in the Championship.
“This is a new step for him and the players around him need to be really, really good. We have to support the next guy that is coming and hopefully one of them can be a new Ernie or a new George who can play more games for the first team.”
With matches coming thick and fast between this weekend’s trip to Charlton Athletic and the November international break, Pedersen suggested more focus will be placed on rotation in the coming weeks. Reece Johnson and Bruno Fernandes are back to fitness and several other youngsters are in contention. Under-18s James Kay, Perry Ridge, Kailen Hatfield, Jacob Jessop and Kleven De Oliveira have all trained with the seniors during the international break.