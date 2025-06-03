Sheffield Wednesday defender seals move away from Hillsborough - signs for Championship side

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 18:07 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 18:09 BST

Sheffield Wednesday defender Pol Valentin has sealed a deal to continue his career in English football - with one of the Owls’ Championship colleagues.

The Spaniard become something of a cult hero on the Hillsborough terraces across his two seasons in Wednesday colours. A spritely, attack-minded full-back, he overcame a difficult start on these shores to make 77 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring twice.

It was revealed by The Star last week that Valentin was a target for Preston North End, managed by a fellow former Owls full-back in 2005 Owls promotion-winner Paul Heckingbottom. A few days on, Valentin’s transfer to Deepdale has now been announced, subject to international clearance and a successful visa application.

Valentin, who turns 29 next month, has signed a three-year deal with the Championship outfit, who finished a point clear of the relegation spots last season. As revealed by The Star, Wednesday held a year’s option on the extension of his contract but was released by the club in the publication of their retained list. He officially joins Preston on July 1 in preparation for the new campaign.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “I’m really happy we’ve got Pol joining us. He comes with good experience at this level and he’s someone I’ve been impressed with over the past two years in the Championship. He’s an athletic full-back who uses his pace really well to get on the front foot and be positive in the final third. He’s another good addition to our squad.”

