Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday defender spotted in Manchester ahead of potential switch

By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 09:30 BST

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Pol Valentin, has been spotted in Manchester ahead of a potential move to Preston North End this week.

The Star has previously reported that the Lilywhites were keen on getting a deal done for the 28-year-old, while Derby County had also shown an interest, but it appears that the former are now closing in on his signature.

Valentin will be available as a free agent after the Owls decided against exercising their option in his contract this summer, with his current deal at Hillsborough set to expire at the end of this month.

Paul Heckingbottom and his Preston side have already been active in the transfer market after a tough 2024/25 campaign, bringing in Jordan Thompson and Dan Iversen from Stoke City and Leicester City respectively. The Spaniard, if all goes to plan, could become signing number three.

Pol Valentin could join Preston North End

The right back played 77 times for the Owls during his time in South Yorkshire, and it looks like he’ll get the chance to reach a century of games in English football next season.

The other players leaving Middlewood Road this summer are Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, and Mallik Wilks are released, none of whom have been confirmed at other clubs just yet.

There has been a bit of activity with the younger players, though, with Jack Hall heading back to Bradford Park Avenue after a strong loan spell, and Sam Reed attracting interest from a number of clubs in the National League.

News you can trust since 1887
