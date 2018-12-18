Sheffield Wednesday poised to offer a deal to young striker

Sheffield Wednesday look set to offer a contract to trialist Omar Damba.

The speedy striker played over 80 minutes of the Owls' Under-23s come-from-behind victory over Hull City on Monday.

Damba, on trial from Richmond International Academic and Soccer Academy or RIASA as it is more commonly known, had three goals ruled out for offside either side of half-time at Middlewood Road.

Wednesday prevailed 2-1 following goals from Connor O'Grady and a George Boyd penalty.

Neil Thompson, Wednesday's U23s coach, told The Star: "Omar has done well and shown a good attitude. Although he didn't score (against Hull), he got into some good positions and on another day could have walked away with a hat-trick.

"We are in the process of speaking to Omar. Hopefully in the New Year something might happen with him."

Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s boss Neil Thompson

Damba also played for the Owls in the reverse fixture against the Tigers back in October.

"Omar is still a young boy," said Thompson. "He is only 18 so we will see how he develops."

Former Wednesday captain and defender Rob Jones is the head coach of RIASA, whose alumni includes the Burnley striker Nahki Wells.

Situated on the outskirts of Leeds, RIASA offers international students aged between 18 and 22 the chance to combine studies with playing football across an intense, four-year course.

At the end of the course, they come out with a degree that is recognised both in this country and in the US.

Thompson added: "Omar has come from RIASA, which is run by Rob Jones, so that is where the connection is."

RIASA, founded by former Bradford City player Mark Ellis in 2010, prioritises the academic side as much as the football, according to Jones.

"The big thing is we teach the boys how to play football properly," said Jones. "I make them play how I want them to, which takes a bit of time.

"The boys want to play proper football

"It's been great and I'm 18 months into it. "It's been an education for me."

