Proceedings around the EFL charges laid at the door of Sheffield Wednesday are active and ongoing.

The club was charged by the EFL with ‘multiple breaches of EFL Regulations relating to payment obligations’ back in June, while owner Dejphon Chansiri was individually charged with ‘causing the Club to be in breach of EFL Regulations despite his commitment to fund the cash requirements of the Club.’ These charges centred on the late payment of Wednesday players in the months of March and May.

Wednesday appealed the charges and no final decision has yet been made. The Owls are believed to have instructed legal help from a London firm in leading their case and it’s understood previous lawyer Nick De Marco is not actively involved this time around. While no timescale has been disclosed on the outcome of proceedings, as is usual in these cases it’s likely all parties have interest in a conclusion being reached as swiftly as possible.

Dejphon Chansiri is under pressure to sell Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Precedents have been set in recent years around points deductions for similar cases and it is to be expected Wednesday face the likelihood of a points sanction this time around. Two further paydays have been missed since the appeal was made and further financial headaches have been accrued. The severity of any points deduction remains to be seen.

The Owls are expected to settle outstanding payments for wage payments and debts outstanding to other clubs imminently, at which point the EFL will undertake a period of confirmation with relevant parties before registration embargoes are quickly removed. Their ‘fee restriction’ for twice failing to avoid the EFL’s ‘30-day rule’ will remain until the summer of 2027.

A potential takeover of the club is understood to be a consideration in these matters, with the EFL in dialogue with representatives of Chansiri with regard to the future of the club. Amid known interest, the EFL have signalled a willingness to expedite a takeover process should things progress.

