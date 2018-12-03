Sheffield Wednesday playmaker Barry Bannan is on the verge of a two-match suspension

Sheffield Wednesday ace Barry Bannan is on the brink of a two-match suspension.

The midfielder, a fans favourite, picked up his ninth yellow card of the campaign in Saturday's miserable 4-2 away defeat to Blackburn Rovers. He was cautioned in the 57th minute of the Ewood Park clash after a rash challenge on Rovers dangerman Bradley Dack deep inside Wednesday's half.

It leaves Bannan, who turned 29 last weekend, one more booking away from triggering an automatic two-ban ban. The cut off point for 10 yellow cards in the EFL is the second Sunday in March.

Bannan has already sat-out one fixture this term. He missed the entertaining Hillsborough draw with West Bromwich Albion after accumulating five yellow cards.

Bannan, a bargain free transfer recruit from Crystal Palace in August 2015, has featured prominently throughout the 2018/19 campaign. He has played 20 times in all competitions, scoring spectacular goals against Millwall and Stoke City.

The Scotland international said after the Blackburn loss he got the final touch on the Owls' second goal. His initial effort hit the post and then he slid in to convert the rebound but officials awarded an own goal, claiming the ball went in off Rovers goalkeeper David Raya.

Wednesday return to action on Saturday when they host South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United.

Full-back Ash Baker is available for selection again, having completed a one-match ban for accruing five bookings. The Wales Under-21 international will be vying for a starting berth with Liam Palmer as the Owls look to claim back-to-back home victories for the first time since August.

