The players are fully behind me, insists under-fire Sheffield Wednesday boss

Under-fire Jos Luhukay is adamant his Sheffield Wednesday players remain fully behind him, despite their wretched run of form.

The Owls are just five points above the relegation zone after losing six of their last eight Championship matches.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has vowed to fight on

Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers has increased the pressure on Luhukay and prompted fans to call for the Dutchman to be sacked.

The 3,500 plus travelling fans chanted 'We want Jos out' a number of times in the second half at Ewood Park as Danny Graham completed a hat-trick to extend Wednesday's winless run away from Hillsborough to four matches.

Luhukay, who is sweating over the fitness of forward Fernando Forestieri (hamstring), told The Star: "I still believe that the team stays behind me and that together the players follow our way. It gives me the motivation and inspiration every day.

“We now have one week to get together and work as a team before a big derby game against Rotherham next Saturday.”

The Dutchman, a left-field appointment to succeed Carlos Carvalhal last January, acknowledged he heard the chanting from the away end and said he understands the fans' frustration.

"I'm also angry, frustrated and irritated," he said. "I have the responsibility and I walk not away from that.

"I believe in this team and I hope we soon have a better period."

Luhukay insists he is the right man to lead to turnaround their fortunes.

"When I don't have the confidence (that I can turn it around), I will go," said Luhukay. "But I think I (still) reach the players and, when I have feeling that is not true, then I am not the right person for this position."

Meanwhile, Wednesday will be represented by ball number 35 when the draw for the FA Cup third round takes place tomorrow night. The draw will be conducted by former Chelsea player-manager Ruud Gullit and ex-Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince from 7:30pm. Ties are scheduled to be staged on the weekend of January 5.

