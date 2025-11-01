A chest-out away point for Sheffield Wednesday at West Bromwich Albion proved to be a very difficult watch - but not for the reasons you might expect.

The Owls produced a chest-out effort and battled back from a difficult first half hour to take the better of the second half and perhaps walk away from the goalless draw as the more disappointed of the two teams. Ethan Horvath gave a strong return performance having sat out the last two games, while Dominic Iorfa produced a rampant effort in the heart of defence.

Wednesday were roared off the field after the match with their travelling support more than satisfied with a stellar point on the road. But those in the ground and watching on television had great difficulty distinguishing between the sides as the Owls wore their light purple away strip for the first time this season. Up against West Brom’s navy and white home shirt and a similar short-and-socks combination, the visual difficulties were also felt on the pitch.

Pedersen told The Star: “We spoke about it in the break. It was very difficult for the players to look to their teammates and who each player was. It was a problem today. We did not speak about it after the game but we did at the break.”

Asked whether there was any consideration given to changing kits at half-time as Manchester United so famously did at Southampton way back in 1996, Pedersen chuckled and simply said he had more immediate considerations to contend with.

Baggies boss Ryan Mason spoke of his disappointment in an afternoon that saw them booed off the field by an expectant home crowd following the goalless draw. On the kit issue, the 34-year-old said: “I don’t think anything was mentioned, but certainly for me when the lights came on, it was borderline. Listen, we’re at home, we’re in our strip. It’s not up to us to think about that. But for me, it was borderline.”